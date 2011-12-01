Elliot V. Schoemaker

Album Covers

Elliot V. Schoemaker
Elliot V. Schoemaker
  • Save
Album Covers album cover typography grunge
Download color palette

Playing around with some custom type. Start with the easy sort - Gotham-style. White shape is a photo which I've 'shopped and then live traced. Coming along...

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Elliot V. Schoemaker
Elliot V. Schoemaker

More by Elliot V. Schoemaker

View profile
    • Like