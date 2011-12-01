Super Melting Pot100

Nigel Hopkins

Another month, another commission! Turn to page 90 of this months Digital Artist Magazine (issue 27) and learn to draw like me!!

Available at all WHSmiths, Tesco/Supermarkets and all leading Newsagents!

http://www.digitalartistdaily.com/back_issues.php

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
