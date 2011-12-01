Norman Chan

Wrenchbox Mono

Wrenchbox Mono
WIP. Logo for a classifieds website that specializes in muscle cars as well as classic vehicles. The air scoop and the grille representing the two. Any suggestions on improvement would be most welcome.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
