Goce Jonoski

16px icons for desktop application

Goce Jonoski
Goce Jonoski
  • Save
16px icons for desktop application 16px icons desktop ribbon toolbar windows indicators
Download color palette

16px icons for desktop application (for ribbon and toolbar style).

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Goce Jonoski
Goce Jonoski

More by Goce Jonoski

View profile
    • Like