Nikita Lebedev

Tutti i fiori

Nikita Lebedev
Nikita Lebedev
  • Save
Tutti i fiori ru-ferret ferrethills nikita lebedev floristics flowers butterfly green gentle organic logo
Download color palette

Tutti i fiori is a beautiful organic logo for a floristic studio. Unused proposal. My favourite of them all!

Tutti i fiori
Rebound of
Tutti i fiori
By Nikita Lebedev
Nikita Lebedev
Nikita Lebedev

More by Nikita Lebedev

View profile
    • Like