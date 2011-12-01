Site stripped back

Cole Henley

My personal blog was designed back in 2008 and has sat there looking pretty ugly ever since. I've been putting off a redesign for ages but with momentum on a few recent blog posts I thought I would throw some effort into a realign if not redesign so stripped everything back to basics.

The key aim was a single-column, content led site with a minimisation of visual and superfluos fluff. A simple, subtle palette and large, clear text.

I look forward to finding more time to work on this a bit further in another 3 years time …

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
