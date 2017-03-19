SmartDeck - Recruiting App

Trending designs to inspire you
We recently worked on a prototype for a company that helps other companies recruit for their tech positions across the country. Here's a taste of what we put together. We tried two slightly different styles in terms of colors (you can view in the attachments). Let us know your thoughts!
For updates and case studies, visit the Made By Munsters Website.