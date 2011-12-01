Alex Tass, logo designer

Delice sweets & pastry logo design

Delice sweets & pastry logo design delice pastry cakes candy sweets shop retro classy classic creative colorful logo design logo design logo designer logotype type typography typographic brand identity branding custom made custom
A retro / classy approach for Delice pastry / cakes / candy / sweets shop.

Delice pastry / cakes / candy / sweets shop logo design
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
