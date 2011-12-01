Alex Tass, logo designer

Cristina logo design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Cristina logo design cristina mexic mexican singer music latino red creative colorful logo design logo design logo designer logotype type typography typographic brand identity branding custom made custom
Download color palette

Proposal done for a well-known Mexican singer.

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like