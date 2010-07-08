Jan Rajtoral

Cosys - Indexpage

Screenshot (1:2) of the new indexpage for COSYS. jQuery in the top of the index, a Twitter-Feed and the footer (rounded corners CSS3).

Client reacted very positive on the presentation of the indexpage and the standard page-layout.

Posted on Jul 8, 2010
