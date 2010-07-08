Chris Wallace

Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace
Form Elements
I liked yours so much I thought I would offer my take on non-standard
"pretty" form elements. I feel like these are tough to design because if you have too much of the 3D effect it makes the button text feel off, like it needs to be angled back more and squished down a bit to give it some perspective.

This was my attempt at making the buttons "look right" but still have that 3D look.

Rebound of
Mad Elements
By Rogie
Posted on Jul 8, 2010
Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace

