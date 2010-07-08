👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I liked yours so much I thought I would offer my take on non-standard
"pretty" form elements. I feel like these are tough to design because if you have too much of the 3D effect it makes the button text feel off, like it needs to be angled back more and squished down a bit to give it some perspective.
This was my attempt at making the buttons "look right" but still have that 3D look.