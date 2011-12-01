Alex Tass, logo designer

beast / monster / character / mascot / symbol / icon design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
beast / monster / character / mascot / symbol / icon design custom custom made branding identity brand typographic typography type logotype logo designer logo design design logo colorful creative exploration icon symbol mascot character monster beast green blue joyful joy
Download color palette

A joyful buddy for "the beast".

3062d4076d744f8630422cac979a57aa
Rebound of
Beast media advertising agency logo design
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like