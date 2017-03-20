Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Antoni Botev

Black & White Fixie

Black & White Fixie what if ui freestyle app minimal ui bike white black simple minimalist clean
I really love Eltipo's work. It's awesome. I was so impressed when I saw it so tried to build a simple and clean UI around it last weekend.

References:
Eltipo
Commissioned by Pinkeye
Pictures by Greg Smolders

Mar 20, 2017
