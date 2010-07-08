Leslie Jensen-Inman

Diagramming relationships

Leslie Jensen-Inman
Leslie Jensen-Inman
  • Save
Diagramming relationships transparency organization team teamwork relationships organizations color blue pink purple green yellow leadership learning doctorate
Download color palette

I've been thinking about and researching ways that organizations and teams relate to each other... about the connections between people. I've started diagramming these relationships. This is an interpretation of how I set up a student group project last semester.

Leslie Jensen-Inman
Leslie Jensen-Inman

More by Leslie Jensen-Inman

View profile
    • Like