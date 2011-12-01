Louis Vuitton: One Year Later

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It was Thanksgiving weekend in 2010 when I first sat down to recreate the Louis Vuitton Monogram as a wallpaper for the iPad. Over the Thanksgiving break, and one year later, I began to explore ways to use all the knowledge and tools that I've acquired over the past year to make it even better.
Check out the original from one year ago: http://drbl.in/FfU
What a difference! I've been reworking all the wallpapers and will be posting them up on my new website, which I'm hoping to launch early next year.