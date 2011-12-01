Louis Vuitton: One Year Later

It was Thanksgiving weekend in 2010 when I first sat down to recreate the Louis Vuitton Monogram as a wallpaper for the iPad. Over the Thanksgiving break, and one year later, I began to explore ways to use all the knowledge and tools that I've acquired over the past year to make it even better.

Check out the original from one year ago: http://drbl.in/FfU

What a difference! I've been reworking all the wallpapers and will be posting them up on my new website, which I'm hoping to launch early next year.