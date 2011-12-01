Julie Ann Horvath

Guerilla Giveaway Cards

Guerilla Giveaway Cards print business cards ticket
If you own a car in SF one of these may have made it onto your windshield. One of my first print projects for Cherry a few months ago, thought it'd be a good day to dribbble them since they're being retired after this run.

