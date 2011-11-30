Brynn Metheney

Same Dragon, Different Face - progress

Brynn Metheney
Brynn Metheney
  • Save
Same Dragon, Different Face - progress dragon sketch brynn metheney tusks fantasy
Download color palette

making progress...

Bf9b19822e96bdb7bb1524c5dcae48fd
Rebound of
Same Dragon, Different Face
By Brynn Metheney
View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Brynn Metheney
Brynn Metheney

More by Brynn Metheney

View profile
    • Like