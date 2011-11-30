Justin Lowery

Mailmate App Icon

Justin Lowery
Justin Lowery
  • Save
Mailmate App Icon mac application icon design app icon
Download color palette

This is the full view of the icon. You can see the "zoomed" in version here as well as the project detail.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Justin Lowery
Justin Lowery

More by Justin Lowery

View profile
    • Like