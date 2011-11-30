Chris Welch

Deliver The Unexpected

Deliver The Unexpected
Here's the logo I made for the recent Oakley holiday promotions, with some slight help from the excellent glyphish icons. What do you guys think? The logo can be found on the current Oakley website.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
