humanshapedrobot

Songbird

humanshapedrobot
humanshapedrobot
  • Save
Songbird screenprint illustration bird record player
Download color palette

Decided to print an idea I had a while back for a gigposter .... sans gigposter. Thought it would work well as an art print. I've got one color to finish (mostly of the part you can't see). Have a blue variant as well, and hope to finish up this weekend...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
humanshapedrobot
humanshapedrobot

More by humanshapedrobot

View profile
    • Like