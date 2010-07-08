Beggars & Thieves

Paper Cut Illo illustration design origami
This is an illustration for a friend's record release party. His album is about having his heart broken... the image is of a paper crane looking at an unfolded crane with a paper heart above him.

Posted on Jul 8, 2010
