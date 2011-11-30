YFC Newsletter thumbnail

Daniel Carroll

Daniel Carroll
Daniel Carroll
newsletter youth for christ youth ministry non-profit church
Here is a detail of a newsletter that I just finished for Kentuckiana Youth For Christ. This is highlighting 3 of their 5 Essentials. (Icons from Rogie King here.)

