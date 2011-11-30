InspiLab

Homepage

InspiLab
InspiLab
  • Save
Homepage illustration web website homepage inspilab inspiman typography typekit landing
Download color palette

Our approach for the inspiLab homepage, it's now live here at http://bit.ly/rLGqDP
- Sketching mascot
- Typekit for the typography solution

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
InspiLab
InspiLab

More by InspiLab

View profile
    • Like