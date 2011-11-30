Sean McCabe

Hand Drawn December Wallpaper

Hand Drawn December Wallpaper lettering typography sketch wallpaper december hand lettering
Proud to announce this hand drawn calendar wallpaper featured on Smashing Magazine's "Desktop Wallpaper Calendar December 2011" article.

View larger here: http://seanw.es/CG4U

The above post includes a link to the Smashing article with the 42 optimized wallpapers I made for the following resolutions. Hope you enjoy!

• 320x480
• 640x480
640x960 (newly added — Retina iPhone)
• 800x480
• 800x600
• 1024x768
• 1024x1024
• 1152x864
• 1280x720
• 1280x800
• 1280x960
• 1280x1024
• 1400x1050
• 1440x900
• 1600x1200
• 1680x1050
• 1680x1200
• 1920x1080
• 1920x1200
• 1920x1440
• 2560x1440
• 2560x1600

By Sean McCabe
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
