Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Annie Szafranski

PT R1V2

Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
  • Save
PT R1V2 lettering typography type logo design logo
Download color palette

Excuse the terrible lettering at the bottom, and the kerning (L\E) this is just an R1. Think I also need to bump the weight up for the script and add more black to the background to make it more visible.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 17, 2017
Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Annie Szafranski

View profile
    • Like