PT Logo R1V1

A friend hired me to redesign a logo for her that is a better representation of her from the sterile lettered logo she currently has. I'll be helping her create a new space that she can fill with content to start her blog up again after the changes in her life, and to focus again on producing the things she loves.

First time working on anything that has this type of ornament, so it's a nice shift—though I am still learning. I need to work on the spacing of the tendrils in relation to the letters still (LIKE THAT P!) but I'm still debating whether I should make it heavier and make it with poison ivy instead.