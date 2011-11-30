Logan Olds

The Man Who Would Stop Time

The Man Who Would Stop Time
Magazine spread as part of a beginning article out of an issue of Popular Science. This was part of a magazine redesign project for my Advanced Layout class last quarter.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
