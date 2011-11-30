Wes O'Haire

Piechart

Wes O'Haire
Wes O'Haire
  • Save
Piechart infographics ultramagnetic gotham
Download color palette

Starting to work on a new style for a redesign of my companies site. This is for the moodboard

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Wes O'Haire
Wes O'Haire

More by Wes O'Haire

View profile
    • Like