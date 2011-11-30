Chris Konecnik

Upvote & Downvote Revamped

Upvote & Downvote Revamped reddit redesign rebound contest
I liked @FreeReyes' idea for the upvote/downvote buttons, and I thought I'd try and simplify them just a bit more. Now with 100% less triangles.

Rebound of
r/edesign
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
