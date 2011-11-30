susie ghahremani

first & last look

first & last look
literally minutes after taking this photo of this tiny painting, i ruined it with a defective, splattery can of spray fixatif. ruined!!

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
illustrator, painter, designer based in San Diego
