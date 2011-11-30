Austin Eustice

Brighten Up Sourpuss

Brighten Up Sourpuss illustration music album art
Cover art for my EP made under the moniker Prescription Strength Hugs. A mega blogpost about my life as a designer, a musician and as a failure. Thanks. http://austineustice.com/blog/my-life-as-a-musician-and-the-importance-of-failure/

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
