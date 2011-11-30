Mike Acler

Singletones for iPhone

Mike Acler
Mike Acler
  • Save
Singletones for iPhone mobile ui ux app concept iphone
Download color palette

A little sneak peek for Singletones.com iPhone app. I did concept, wireframes, prototypes & visual design. This version of app never made it to the AppStore because a client chose other approach to their mobile app later.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Mike Acler
Mike Acler

More by Mike Acler

View profile
    • Like