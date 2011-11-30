Sketch Boards

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A hastily put together illustration for a design workshop I'm running next week. This page (for a PDF handout) is explaining how we'll go from:
• Generating ideas
• Organizing them into focused product concepts
• Then sketch the best of the concepts and critique them
Fun stuff! Also, wow it's been a while since I Dribbble'd.