Beast media advertising agency logo design

Logo design for Beast Media. Online advertising, lead generation. A full service media company that provides pay per click marketing campaign management, lead generation services, and search engine optimization services. basically, people pay us for to send them prospective new clients.
Visit my portfolio website www.alextass.com