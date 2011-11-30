Alex Tass, logo designer

Beast media advertising agency logo design

Beast media advertising agency logo design wild animals mascots beasts monsters pr public relation beast media online advertising marketing company seo creative colorful logo design logo design logo designer typography brand identity branding custom made custom advertising agency design studio studio monster character icon
Logo design for Beast Media. Online advertising, lead generation. A full service media company that provides pay per click marketing campaign management, lead generation services, and search engine optimization services. basically, people pay us for to send them prospective new clients.

