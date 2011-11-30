Ben Garratt

CMS Admin Backend

Ben Garratt
Ben Garratt
Hire Me
  • Save
CMS Admin Backend web ui gui admin stats
Download color palette

Been designing the admin panel for our in house CMS, we call it mission control because we like to put rockets on stuff.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Ben Garratt
Ben Garratt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ben Garratt

View profile
    • Like