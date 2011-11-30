Awaken Design Company

Beneath Rejection Launched!

Beneath Rejection
Here's another shot of the live website. We were so stoked on the unique subpage layouts that we created, each page features a picture from their lookbook and photoshoot stretched out as a background. Hope you guys/gals dig it!

Check it out in our portfolio here: http://www.awakendesigncompany.com/new/beneath-rejection-bigcartel-shop-site

And Live Here: http://www.beneathrejection.com

Beneath Rejection Launched!
