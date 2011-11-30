Awaken Design Company

Beneath Rejection Launched!

I know there have been quite a few of you interested and following this site as we've been working on it - we launched it yesterday and couldn't wait to pop over here on Dribbble and show you guys the live site!

Check it out in our portfolio here: http://www.awakendesigncompany.com/new/beneath-rejection-bigcartel-shop-site/

And Live Here: http://www.beneathrejection.com

