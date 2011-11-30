Spencer Creelman

Acadiana Soy Logo (concept #1)
The first concept for a local, organic tofu producer. Based on the shores of the bay of Fundy (highest tides on the planet) the single colour concept was to use a leaf and soybean to resemble the moon over the shore.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
