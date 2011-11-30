derek weathersbee

Variable Variables

I'm not really a coder, I'm a designer. But for the last month, I've been immersed in coding. So I figure this is a good reflection of my recent work situation, and therefore a fitting first post.

It's not pretty (and probably not the best way to do this) but I enjoy discovering new things. I was not aware of these crazy variables until I had a need for one yesterday.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
