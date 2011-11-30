Luke Beard

When I Get Sad

Luke Beard
Luke Beard
  • Save
When I Get Sad
Download color palette

And *finally* the screen-printed version of my When I Get Sad Print is available. http://lkbrd.com/uUFz5F. Came out a little brighter than I expected but I still love it.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Luke Beard
Luke Beard

More by Luke Beard

View profile
    • Like