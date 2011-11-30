Damian Vila

Bear enjoying tapas

Damian Vila
Damian Vila
  • Save
Bear enjoying tapas bear illustration tapas madrid mascot madrono coat of arms
Download color palette

Madrid's "mascot" is a bear, represented in the coat of arms of the city and a famous satue (The Bear and the Madrono Tree).
I wanted to give her a rest, to enjoy some tapas (while sporting a bullfighter hat). :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Damian Vila
Damian Vila

More by Damian Vila

View profile
    • Like