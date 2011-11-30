Jocelyn Richard

Mais que voilà...

Jocelyn Richard
Jocelyn Richard
Hire Me
  • Save
Mais que voilà... iphone sketch wireframe
Download color palette

Preliminary sketches for an app I'm working on. It's pretty simple and should be available for a loonie in early-ish 2012.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Jocelyn Richard
Jocelyn Richard
Meanwhiles & Neverweres
Hire Me

More by Jocelyn Richard

View profile
    • Like