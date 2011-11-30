Patrick Haney

Mobile Device Selection

Mobile Device Selection form checkbox mobile litmus
Working on redesigning the Litmus email tests selection form, figuring out how to organize the many different options to make it easier to scan and select those you care about.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
