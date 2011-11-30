Danny Trinh

path ios apps web
We released Path 2 to the world last night, check it out at Path.com and let me know what you think.

I am ending my career as a designer and moving into hand modeling.

Also, we're hiring for product designers!

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
