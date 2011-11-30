Mike Jones

Soul Candy Spot Colors

Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Soul Candy Spot Colors logo hooks ocean sea nautical
Download color palette

Spot color version.

43c5b81cb6d31309eae4c113311049ee
Rebound of
Soul Candy Logo Mark
By Mike Jones
View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Southern Creative Huggin' Necks & Breakin' Bread
Hire Me

More by Mike Jones

View profile
    • Like