Jason Taylor

Clavis est Universi

Jason Taylor
Jason Taylor
  • Save
Clavis est Universi www.artbattlela.com jason taylor screenprint poster gears battle
Download color palette

Another shot of my www.artbattleLA.com piece. Only one day left to vote for your favorite.

00ceb55b4da62b07950834504addd6f4
Rebound of
Art Battle LA
By Jason Taylor
View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Jason Taylor
Jason Taylor

More by Jason Taylor

View profile
    • Like