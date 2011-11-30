Cheltsov Kirill

SILVER STONE

Cheltsov Kirill
Cheltsov Kirill
  • Save
SILVER STONE fashion store boutique clothing bugs show-room russia
Download color palette

Silver Stone is a multiband store in St. Petersburg offering a wide variety of Deluxe and Premium class men’s and women’s garments.

The Logo displays two mirroring S-shape seahorses.

The central uncoloured element resembles a chess castle or a keyhole inviting to a wonderful world of luxury, wealth and beauty.

The shining of the top crowns the logo and symbolizes the eminence of the brand.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Cheltsov Kirill
Cheltsov Kirill

More by Cheltsov Kirill

View profile
    • Like