Andrew Baumgartner

The Wall Professor

Andrew Baumgartner
Andrew Baumgartner
  • Save
The Wall Professor crayon illustration lettering pink floyd
Download color palette

In honor of Pink Floyd releasing The Wall 32 years ago on this day I busted out the crayons and illustrated the Professor.

Check him out bigger - http://bit.ly/crayonclub1

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Andrew Baumgartner
Andrew Baumgartner

More by Andrew Baumgartner

View profile
    • Like