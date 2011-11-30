Trevor Henry

Cannes Young Lions Poster

Cannes Young Lions Poster cannes lions string thread yarn
This is a little snapshot of my entry to the Cannes Young Lions competition this year. I ended up placing second, you can both mine and all the other winning entries here: http://www.globelink.ca/insider/younglions/winners/

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
