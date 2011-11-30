Mattias Lundin

Secret project icon draft

Mattias Lundin
Mattias Lundin
  • Save
Secret project icon draft draft icon app iphone
Download color palette

An icon draft for a project Im currently working on. This will not be used but I figured I might as well post it on Dribbble anyway since it was fun to do. I will post more from this project later when Im allowed to...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Mattias Lundin
Mattias Lundin

More by Mattias Lundin

View profile
    • Like